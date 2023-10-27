Cricket World Cup 2023: England’s heads have gone however maintain off on altering the guard – Agnew

This is my ninth 50-over World Cup and in that time I have covered England’s highs and many lows.

There was 1999 when England were out before the tournament song was released and the surprise run to the final in 1992 with an ageing team.

The early exit in 2015 was horrendous – defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in Adelaide was devastating.

That was hardly surprising given what had come before. Alastair Cook had just been sacked as captain and England were still playing an outdated style of one-day cricket.

This time, however, expectation was high with England double world champions.

Only in 2019, with the side number one in the world under Eoin Morgan and playing in home conditions, has there been higher expectation in my time going into a World Cup.

I may not have expected them to go all of the way and win it but I thought they would definitely be semi-finalists.

That only adds to the crushing disappointment in what we have seen.

Jos Buttler’s side have not looked at the races since they…