Cricket World Cup 2023: England’s Joe Root targets 2027 event with no plans to give up ODIs

Venue: Delhi Date: Sunday, 15 October Time: 09:30 BST

England batter Joe Root says he has no plans to retire from one-day cricket after the World Cup and is aiming to play in the next tournament in 2027.

Only four of England’s 15-man squad are under the age of 30, with some expected to end their one-day careers after the ongoing event in India.

“I’d love to still be playing in four years’ time,” said 32-year-old Root.

“The landscape is forever changing, but I can’t see myself not being there unless I’m not good enough.”

Former Test captain Root is England’s all-time leading run-scorer in international cricket and behind only Eoin Morgan in one-day internationals.

He is one of nine England players at this World Cup who were part of the squad that lifted the trophy on home soil in 2019.

Of those, all-rounder Ben Stokes came out…