Cricket World Cup 2023: England’s Jos Buttler ‘completely’ believes after ‘large setback’ in opposition to Afghanistan

Captain Jos Buttler says England’s shock defeat by Afghanistan is “a big setback” but “absolutely” believes they can reach the World Cup semi-finals.

The defending champions lost by 69 runs, their second defeat in three games, in a major blow to their hopes of qualifying from the group stage.

England may need to win five of six games to progress with matches against hosts India, unbeaten South Africa, Pakistan and Australia still to come.

“We must keep that belief,” he said.

“It is a big setback obviously. Before the tournament started you have a different idea of how the first three games would pan out.

“We have to show a lot of character, resilience and most of all belief. There are a lot of excellent players in there.

“We’ve got a lot of resilience and will come back fighting.”

Having decided to bowl first, England were quickly put under pressure as Afghanistan’s openers put on 114 for the first wicket in just 16.4 overs with Rahmanullah Gubraz in destructive form.

Despite a mid-innings…