Cricket World Cup 2023: England’s Moeen Ali completely happy to permit youthful gamers to come back in after exit

All-rounder Moeen Ali says he would be happy to step aside if England want to rebuild with younger players after their dismal World Cup defence.

England have lost six of their seven games in India and sit bottom of the table with no hope of progressing.

Their squad is largely the same as the one which led England’s white-ball revolution after the 2015 World Cup, culminating in winning the 2019 title.

“If I was in charge I’d play the younger guys,” Moeen, 36, said.

“I’d just start again and I’m sure they’re going to do that. It’s common sense more than anything.”

England’s vice-captain added: “I’m obviously going to speak to Jos [captain Jos Buttler] and Motty [coach Matthew Mott] and see what they want from me, whether they want me around or whatever.

“If they say, ‘look we’re going to go with younger players and start again’ then I’m more than happy.

“I get it.”

Defeat by Australia on Saturday mathematically ended England’s title defence, although they were already effectively out…