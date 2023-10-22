Cricket World Cup 2023: England’s Reece Topley dominated out of match with damaged finger

Reece Topley bowled five overs with the broken finger during England’s defeat on Saturday

England fast bowler Reece Topley has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup with a broken finger.

He is their leading wicket-taker, with eight in three matches, despite being left out for the first game.

The left-armer will fly home in the next 24 hours, while a replacement will be named in due course.

England have not named their reserves in advance, other than Jofra Archer, but he is returning home after it was decided the fast bowler would not be fit enough to take part in the tournament because of his own elbow issue.

Several bowlers had been told to be on standby in case of injury, with Durham’s Brydon Carse, who impressed recently with four wickets in a T20 series against New Zealand, one possible option.

However, Topley’s injury, plus the poor form of Chris Woakes, who was dropped for the South Africa match, leaves England short of new-ball bowlers.

Carse primarily bowls outside of the…