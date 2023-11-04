Cricket World Cup 2023: Fakhar Zaman century leads Pakistan to essential win over New Zealand

New Zealand 401-6 (50 overs): Ravindra 108 (94), Williamson 95 (79); Wasim 3-60 Pakistan 200-1 (25.3 overs): Fakhar 126* (81), Babar 66* (63); Southee 1-27 Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS) Scorecard. Table.

An astonishing batting display kept Pakistan’s World Cup semi-final hopes alive in a rain-affected encounter against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

Set 402 to win, Pakistan raced to 160-1 in 21.3 overs with Fakhar Zaman hitting a sublime 63-ball century before the rain fell.

Pakistan were given a revised target of 342 in 41 overs but only four more overs were possible.

Fakhar finished with 126 and captain Babar Azam 66 in a crucial 21-run win.

The Black Caps piled up 401-6 after Rachin Ravindra’s masterful 108, but struggled with a depleted bowling line-up after injuries to seamers Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson.

Pakistan’s batters capitalised on a good batting pitch, with Fakhar smashing 11 sixes in his knock while Babar played a supportive role.

Despite their bowling woes, New Zealand’s…