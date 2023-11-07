Cricket World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell hits wonderful double century as Australia safe semi-final spot

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, Mumbai Afghanistan 291-5 (50 overs): Zadran 129* (143), Rashid 35* (18); Hazlewood 2-39 Australia 293-7 (46.5 overs): Maxwell 201* (128); Rashid 2-44 Australia won by three wickets Scorecard . Table .

Glenn Maxwell battled through injury to hit a sensational double century against Afghanistan and guide Australia into the World Cup semi-finals.

Maxwell arrived at the crease to face a hat-trick ball after Australia slumped to 91-7 in pursuit of 292 in Mumbai.

He was dropped twice and struggled with a back injury and cramp but played a remarkable innings, often on one leg post century, to finish 201 not out.

He shared 202 with Pat Cummins (12*) as Australia won with 19 balls to spare.

Afghanistan, who had earlier made 291-5 with Ibrahim Zadran hitting their first World Cup century, were well set to join Australia in the current top four after a rampant start in the field before Maxwell produced one of the all-time great innings.

He had already hit the fastest World…