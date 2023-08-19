Cricket World Cup 2023: Harry Brook ‘cannot complain’ about lacking out to Ben Stokes

Harry Brook has made a duck and scores of 80 and six in the three one-day internationals he has played for England

Harry Brook says he “can’t really complain” after missing out on a place in England’s Cricket World Cup squad.

Ben Stokes was named ahead of Brook, 24, in a preliminary squad to face New Zealand in four ODIs in September.

That followed Test captain Stokes’ decision to come out of white-ball retirement as England attempt to defend their 50-over title in India.

“He [Stokes] is one of the best players to ever play cricket, so I can’t really complain, can I?” said Brook.

Brook made 363 runs in the recent Ashes Test series and has hit 131 in five matches for the Northern Superchargers during The Hundred this season.

But the Yorkshire batter has played just three one-day internationals to date, top scoring with 80 against South Africa in January.

The Cricket World Cup will take place in October and November, and while England can make changes to their squad up to 28 September,…