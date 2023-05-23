Cricket World Cup 2023: ICC broadcasts qualifier fixtures happening in Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka defeated Australia by seven wickets in the final to win their first World Cup in 1996

Scotland and Ireland have been drawn in the same group for the Men’s World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe.

However, two-time champions West Indies and 1996 winners Sri Lanka have been placed in separate groups.

The 10 teams are split into two groups of five with Scotland and Ireland joining Sri Lanka in Group B, along with Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

Group A will feature Zimbabwe, West Indies, the Netherlands, Nepal and the United States.

The tournament takes place from 18 June to 9 July in Zimbabwe.

Hosts Zimbabwe will face Nepal, who are trying to qualify for the World Cup for the first time, on the opening matchday at Harare Sports Club, while West Indies take on the USA at Takashinga Cricket Club.

Scotland will face rivals Ireland on 21 June at Queens Sports Club.

Each side will play the other teams in their group once and the top three from each group will progress to the Super…