Cricket World Cup 2023: India air air pollution causes concern throughout match

Smog covered the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi during Bangladesh against Sri Lanka

Angelo Mathews getting timed out is what most people will remember from Sri Lanka’s World Cup group match against Bangladesh in Delhi.

The toxic air, a sooty, suffocating, blanket over a city that is home to more than 30 million people.

The Air Quality Index (AQI), which indicates the level of air pollution, rose past the scale’s maximum value of 500 – 10 times the range considered ‘good’.

In response, Delhi government closed primary schools and banned non-essential construction and demolition, as well as diesel vehicles entering the city.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka cancelled training sessions. Some of the Bangladesh team did train the day before the game, mostly in masks. Those with asthma stayed away. Both teams publicly raised the issue of air quality.

Current International Cricket Council (ICC) guidelines don’t mention air pollution directly, but allow the umpires to call a game off if they agree the…