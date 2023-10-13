Cricket World Cup 2023: India and Pakistan prepared for match at 132,000-seater stadium

The match begins at 09:30 BST on Saturday

Venue: Ahmedabad Date: Saturday, 14 October

“This is a golden opportunity for us to become heroes.”

As Babar Azam grinned and joked his way through Friday’s news conference, there was no sign of nerves at the task that awaits.

The Pakistan captain will lead his team out against their greatest rivals India on Saturday.

Babar has done this before, but never in front of 132,000 at the world’s largest cricket stadium.

“The fans and the whole of Pakistan-India are waiting for this match,” Babar said. “We are also very excited.”

This fixture causes the two countries, with their combined population of more than 1.5bn, to stand still. On Saturday the eyes of the entire cricketing world will be on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A World Cup that has so far somewhat meandered through its…