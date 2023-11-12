Cricket World Cup 2023: India beat Netherlands to finish excellent group stage

ICC Men’s World Cup, Bangalore India 410-4 (50 overs): Shreyas 128* (94), Rahul 102 (64), Rohit 61 (54) Netherlands 250 (47.5 overs): Nidamanuru 54 (39), Engelbrecht 45 (80); Siraj 2-29 India won by 160 runs Scorecard . Table .

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul hit centuries as India made it nine wins from nine group-stage games with a 160-run victory over over the Netherlands.

After the top three all scored fifties, Shreyas and Rahul put on 208 in Bengaluru to take India to their second highest World Cup total, 410-4.

Shreyas ended unbeaten on 128, while Rahul’s 62-ball ton is the hosts’ fastest at a World Cup.

In reply, the Netherlands started well but fell away to be bowled out for 250.

With qualification long since assured and a semi-final against New Zealand, in Mumbai on Wednesday, much of the pre-game focus was on Virat Kohli and whether he could surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s record and make his 50th one-day international century.

India batting first gave him a chance but he was made to wait as…