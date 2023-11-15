Cricket World Cup 2023: India beat New Zealand to succeed in remaining after Virat Kohli’s document century

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, Mumbai: India 397-4 (50 overs): Kohli 117 (113), Iyer 105 (70); Southee 3-100 New Zealand 327 (48.5 overs): Mitchell 134 (119); Shami 7-57 India won by 70 runs Scorecard .

India reached the World Cup final by holding off New Zealand on a memorable night in Mumbai that included Virat Kohli’s record-breaking 50th one-day international century.

Superstar Kohli moved clear of his legendary former team-mate Sachin Tendulkar’s hundred tally as India piled up 397-4.

But New Zealand threatened to spoil the hosts’ party at the Wankhede Stadium.

Daryl Mitchell scored a sublime century of his own and put on 181 runs from 149 balls with skipper Kane Williamson to quieten the febrile home support and give the Black Caps a shot at an improbable victory.

India were feeling the pressure with the Black Caps on 220-2, when Mohammed Shami removed Williamson for 69 and Tom Latham for a two-ball duck in the 33rd over.

Glenn Phillips’ 41 from 33 kept New Zealand in with an outside…