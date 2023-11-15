Cricket World Cup 2023: India beat New Zealand to succeed in remaining after Virat Kohli’s document century

|ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, Mumbai:
|India 397-4 (50 overs): Kohli 117 (113), Iyer 105 (70); Southee 3-100
|New Zealand 327 (48.5 overs): Mitchell 134 (119); Shami 7-57
|India won by 70 runs
|Scorecard.
India reached the World Cup final by holding off New Zealand on a memorable night in Mumbai that included Virat Kohli’s record-breaking 50th one-day international century.
Superstar Kohli moved clear of his legendary former team-mate Sachin Tendulkar’s hundred tally as India piled up 397-4.
But New Zealand threatened to spoil the hosts’ party at the Wankhede Stadium.
Daryl Mitchell scored a sublime century of his own and put on 181 runs from 149 balls with skipper Kane Williamson to quieten the febrile home support and give the Black Caps a shot at an improbable victory.
India were feeling the pressure with the Black Caps on 220-2, when Mohammed Shami removed Williamson for 69 and Tom Latham for a two-ball duck in the 33rd over.
Glenn Phillips’ 41 from 33 kept New Zealand in with an outside…