Cricket World Cup 2023: India crush Sri Lanka to achieve semi-finals and stay unbeaten

India 357-8 (50 overs): Gill 92 (92); Madushanka 5-80 Sri Lanka 55 (19.4 overs): Shami 5-18, Siraj 3-16 India won by 302 runs Scorecard . Table

A sensational bowling performance saw India dismiss Sri Lanka for just 55 to secure a World Cup semi-final spot.

Sri Lanka were set a World Cup record 358 to win in Mumbai but dismally slumped to 14-6 inside 10 overs.

They managed to avoid the lowest one-day international total of 35, but Mohammed Shami claimed 5-18 to wrap up a crushing 302-run win in 19.4 overs.

India had posted an imposing 357-8 after Shubman Gill made 92, Virat Kohli added 88 and Shreyas Iyer smacked 82.

While many of Sri Lanka’s batting woes were the result of outstanding bowling from India, they were also left to rue a sloppy fielding performance that saw Gill dropped on eight and Kohli on 10.

After India captain Rohit Sharma fell second ball, Gill and Kohli put on 189 to take control as the Sri Lankan bowling attack wilted in the heat, making Kusal Mendis’ curious decision…