Cricket World Cup 2023: India demolish Pakistan in Ahmedabad

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, Ahmedabad: Pakistan 191 (42.5 overs): Babar 50, Rizwan 49; Bumrah 2-19 India 192-3 (30.3 overs): Rohit 86, Shreyas 53* India won by seven wickets Scorecard . Table

India demolished Pakistan as the most eagerly awaited contest of the World Cup so far turned into a one-sided anti-climax in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan have never beaten India in a men’s 50-over World Cup, but looked to be laying a platform to challenge the hosts when they reached 155-2 in the cauldron of the world’s largest cricket stadium.

What followed was an implosion. Captain Babar Azam was bowled by Mohammed Siraj for 50 to begin a collapse of eight wickets for 36 runs, Pakistan spiralling to 191 all out. Siraj was one of five India bowlers to pick up two wickets.

The target seemed so unlikely to trouble the powerful India batting line-up. Though Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli were both out for 16, home skipper Rohit Sharma batted magnificently for an 86 that put the result beyond doubt.

Rohit shared 77 for…