Cricket World Cup 2023: India, England, Australia & New Zealand in motion

An intriguing weekend at the Cricket World Cup looks likely to go a long way to confirming the four semi-finalists.

Hosts India will all but seal their spot with victory over beleaguered England, while Australia can take a big stride when they meet New Zealand.

Even with defeat in Lucknow on Sunday, England’s exit will not be confirmed, but the defence of their title is as good as over.

Bangladesh also meet the Netherlands in Kolkata on Saturday (09:30 BST).

Australia, the five-time champions, have bounced back from losing their opening two games with three successive wins and sit fourth in the table, two points behind New Zealand.

The Black Caps, runners-up in the past two World Cups, have lost only to India so far.

Even with two weeks of the lengthy group stage left, it is looking likely that the current top four – South Africa, India, New Zealand and Australia – will contest the semi-finals.

A New Zealand win over their Trans-Tasman rivals in Dharamsala on Saturday (06:00 BST) will…