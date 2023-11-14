Cricket World Cup 2023: India meet New Zealand with weight of historical past on their shoulders

India captain Rohit Sharma grew up in Mumbai and plays his home games in the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium

As Mumbai settles after Sunday’s Diwali celebrations and the two days of holiday that followed, another occasion looms.

It was on these streets, in the square mile between Marine Drive on the Arabian Sea to the Gateway of India on the western side of the Mumbai peninsula, that thousands celebrated India’s World Cup win in 2011.

That victory at the Wankhede Stadium was sealed by a six into the crowd from captain MS Dhoni and a special seat now marks the spot where the ball landed.

It has been a long 12 years for India since, but victory against New Zealand in the semi-final back at the same ground on Wednesday would take them to…