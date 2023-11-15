Cricket World Cup 2023: India-New Zealand semi-final pitch switched

The pitch was previously used for England’s match against South Africa and India’s win over Sri Lanka

India and New Zealand’s World Cup semi-final will be played on a used pitch after a change by local officials.

Wednesday’s match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai was due to be played on a new surface but has been moved to one previously used twice.

Pitches are selected and prepared by the local groundstaff and authority with oversight from the International Cricket Council’s pitch consultant.

“It is a bit of a sour taste,” said former England captain Michael Vaughan.

“It doesn’t sit with me that a World Cup semi-final is played on a used pitch.”

No regulations have been broken but it is unclear if the pitch consultant was informed external-link prior to the change.

“I don’t think India needed to do anything,” added Vaughan on Test Match Special.

“They have played the best cricket by a country mile. They shouldn’t have got involved in what the surface should be.

“We should be talking about…