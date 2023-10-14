Cricket World Cup 2023: India present their power with exceptional win over Pakistan

In the end, what did we really expect?
Even when taking on Borussia Dortmund’s Yellow Wall you have a few of your own supporting high above.
When watching Serena Williams at Flushing Meadows there were a few Caroline Wozniacki diehards.
But Pakistan, faced with the world’s largest cricket stadium and its 132,000 seats filled with blue, were swept away – India carried to victory against their greatest rivals in a win celebrated long into the night.
This World Cup has rumbled on through its first 10 days but this was the match a nation was waiting for.
Wherever you travelled – airport security, in a taxi, at breakfast in the hotel – there was one question: “India-Pakistan tickets?”
Gridlock hit the streets of Ahmedabad 24 hours before the match began. Ticket holders had resorted to booking overnight hospital check-ups because all hotel beds in the city were taken.
Pakistan’s players were given their own warm hospitality on arrival in India.
Despite these countries continuing to feud like…