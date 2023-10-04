Cricket World Cup 2023: India showpiece is a battle for survival in additional methods than one

Host country: India Dates: 5 October-19 November Coverage: Test Match Special commentary of every match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website with in-play clips and highlights, plus features and analysis

For all of the talk about the death of Test cricket, it is the one-day version that has the most serious cause to ponder its own mortality.

While Tests endure as the oldest, wisest and purest form and T20 is the disruptor, demanding eyeballs and spreading the game to parts of the world, one-day cricket is increasingly cast as the overlooked middle child.

Which makes the World Cup in India, starting on Thursday less than a week after the domestic season in England ended, not only the sport’s marquee event, but also an opportunity for one-day cricket to state a case for continuing to exist at the highest level.

The build-up has been far from ideal.

A schedule was not released until June and has been tinkered with since. Tickets have been…