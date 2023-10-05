Cricket World Cup 2023: Joe Root says England should ‘keep calm’ regardless of loss to New Zealand

England must “stay calm” despite being trounced by New Zealand in their World Cup opener, says batter Joe Root.

The defending champions posted 282-9 in Ahmedabad, only for the Black Caps to chase it down inside 37 overs with nine wickets in hand.

“I don’t think there’s ever been a World Cup-winning side that hasn’t had a bump in the road or a stumble along the way,” Root told BBC Sport.

“We’ve just got to stay level and authentic to what we are as a team.”

Root top-scored with 77 as all 11 England batters reached double figures – the first time such a feat has occurred in a one-day international.

But a number of soft dismissals hampered England’s progress and their total felt no better than par. Jonny Bairstow half-hit a lofted drive to long-off to be out for 33, captain Jos Buttler poked behind when on 43 and Liam Livingstone chipped to long-on for 20.

In between, both Root and Moeen Ali were bowled trying to attack the part-time off-spin of Glenn Phillips.

“It’s always easy to look at…