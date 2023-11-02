Cricket World Cup 2023: Joe Root says he would nonetheless select England’s XI over Australia’s

David Warner has scored two centuries at the World Cup and is averaging 68.83

Venue: Ahmedabad Date: Saturday, 4 November Time: 08:30 GMT Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. The website and app will also have live text commentary and in-play video clips (UK users only)

Joe Root says he would still choose England’s XI over Australia’s “every day” despite their struggles at the World Cup in India.

England are bottom of the table and are effectively out after five defeats in six matches while Australia are third after four wins in a row.

Australia will mathematically end England’s title defence with a win on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

“Man for man I’d have this team every day over the Australians,” said Root.

“We might not have played as well as we can but when we play our best stuff, the best teams struggle to compete with us.

“We have to remember that and take that into the next couple of days, both in…