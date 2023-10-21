Cricket World Cup 2023: Jofra Archer is not going to be referred to as up by England if Reece Topley dominated out

England will not call up Jofra Archer to their World Cup squad if Reece Topley is ruled out of the tournament by injury, says coach Matthew Mott.

Fellow seamer Archer, 28, travelled to India with England to continue his rehabilitation from an elbow injury.

“Jofra is actually not going to be considered for selection,” Mott told Sky Sports after the defeat.

“He’s not going to be able to play a part in the end of this campaign.”

Injuries have limited Archer’s cricket career since his starring role in England’s World Cup victory on home soil in 2019.

He made his international return against South Africa in February after 22 months on the sidelines with elbow and back injuries, only to be ruled out for the summer in May with a recurrence of the stress fracture in his right elbow.

Archer was not considered fit enough for a place in the 15-man World Cup squad, but has been training with England since last month.

England will have to fly out a replacement for Topley if needed.

On Topley’s…