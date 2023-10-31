Cricket World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler ought to lead England by way of turbulent time – Steven Finn

Venue: Ahmedabad Date: Saturday, 4 November Time: 08:30 GMT Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. The website and app will also have live text commentary and in-play video clips (UK users only)

There has been a lot of fall-out from England’s disastrous World Cup but I still believe Jos Buttler should be allowed to continue as captain.

Naturally people will be questioning whether this should be the case as the tournament continues with little to play for.

England have a turbulent time ahead after the unravelling of what has been an amazing eight years of white-ball cricket across the 50 and 20-over formats in which they are still, for the time being, dual world champions.

But I am strong in my thinking that Buttler is the man to lead England through it.

He is quietly spoken and mild-mannered but underneath the public exterior is a man that is unequivocally determined to win.

With the bat in hand he…