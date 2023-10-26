Cricket World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler says he’s decided to stay England captain regardless of struggles

Jos Buttler says he is determined to stay on as England captain despite a shambolic defeat by Sri Lanka which all but ends his team’s World Cup defence.

England were bowled out for 156 in Bengaluru in an eight-wicket thrashing – their fourth defeat in five games.

Buttler apologised to England fans for their showing and said the players are “shocked” by their struggles.

“I have a lot of confidence and belief in myself as a captain and leader – and as a player,” Buttler said.

“You’re always questioning how you can get the best out of players and get the team moving in the right direction.

“But if you’re asking if I should still be captain of the team, that’s a question for the guys above me.”

Asked if he was determined to remain as captain, Buttler, who led England to victory in the T20 World Cup last year, answered: “Yes.”

The defending champions were thrashed by nine wickets in their tournament opener against New Zealand, beat Bangladesh in their second match but have since been shocked…