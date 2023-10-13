Cricket World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson stars on return as New Zealand cruise previous Bangladesh

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, Chennai Bangladesh 245-9 (50 overs): Mushfiqur 66 (75); Ferguson 3-49 New Zealand 248-2 (42.5 overs): Mitchell 89* (67), Williamson 78 (107) New Zealand won by eight wickets Scorecard . Table

Kane Williamson retired hurt after hitting a fine 78 on his return as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in Chennai.

After seven months out with a knee injury, the Black Caps skipper started slowly but soon found his rhythm before a blow to the thumb forced him off.

Daryl Mitchell struck an unbeaten 89 to lead New Zealand past their target of 246 with 7.1 overs to spare.

A third win in as many games takes the Kiwis back to the top of the group.

But they will hope the injury to Williamson, suffered when he was hit by a throw as he ran through for a quick single, does not prove too serious.

Despite that worry, this was another strong all-round performance, with the bowling attack quickly putting Bangladesh under pressure.

Lockie Ferguson took 3-49 and Trent Boult…