Cricket World Cup 2023: Mitchell Marsh to return to Australia for private motive

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has flown home from the World Cup in India for personal reasons and will miss Saturday’s match against England.

No further details or timeframe for Marsh’s return have been given.

It comes a day after Australia batter Glenn Maxwell was ruled out of the match with a concussion, having fallen off the back of a golf buggy on Monday.

Marsh, 32, has played in all six of Australia’s matches so far, scoring 225 runs and taking two wickets.

He scored a fine 121 against Pakistan as opener earlier in the competition but had dropped down to number three following the return of Travis Head.

The injuries to Marsh and…