Cricket World Cup 2023: Mitchell Marsh’s unbeaten century helps Australia cruise previous Bangladesh

Mitchell Marsh added century stands with both David Warner and Steve Smith to help Australia chase 307

Bangladesh 306-8 (50 overs): Hridoy 74 (79); Zampa 2-32 Australia 307-2 (44.4 overs): Marsh 177* (132) Smith 63* (64); Taskin 1-61 Australia won by eight wickets Scorecard. Table.

Mitchell Marsh smashed a brutal unbeaten 177 as Australia beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in their final World Cup group game.

Marsh struck nine sixes in his 132-ball knock as Australia reached their target of 307 with 32 balls to spare in Pune on Saturday.

Opener David Warner scored 53 and Steve Smith added 63 not out as both shared century stands with Marsh.

Bangladesh earlier posted 306-8 with Towhid Hridoy top-scoring with 74.

It was a frustrating innings for Bangladesh who squandered promising positions on a good batting surface, with all top seven batters passing 20 – but Hridoy the only one to capitalise.

They were set for a strong finish at 239-4 but Australia’s bowlers closed out the innings expertly,…