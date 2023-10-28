Cricket World Cup 2023: Netherlands beat Bangladesh for second World Cup win

ICC Men’s World Cup, Kolkata Netherlands 229 (50 overs): Edwards 68 (89), Barresi 41 (41; Mustafizur 2-36 Bangladesh 142 (42.2 overs): Mehidy 35 (40); Van Meekeren 4-23 Netherlands won by 87 runs Scorecard . Table

Paul van Meekeren took 4-23 and skipper Scott Edwards made a crucial 68 as the Netherlands beat Bangladesh by 87 runs for their second World Cup win.

Edwards’ knock laid a solid platform for the Dutch to post a competitive 229 on a tricky Eden Gardens pitch.

Mehidy Miraz made 35 for Bangladesh but despite some lower-order resistance the Dutch clinically closed out an emphatic win as they were rolled for 142.

It leaves the Netherlands eighth in the table, and England bottom.

Bangladesh’s top order were skilfully winkled out by some intelligent bowling from Van Meekeren, as he backed up a good start with the ball from the Dutch with the wickets of Najmul Shanto (9), Shakib Al Hasan (5) and Mushfiqur Rahim (1).

From 70-6 Bangladesh twice threatened to recover only for the Dutch to turn…