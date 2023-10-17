Cricket World Cup 2023: Netherlands shock South Africa for ‘iconic’ win that may ‘make the entrance web page’

Under dark skies, the famous Himalayan backdrop barely visible, the Dharamsala outfield became a sea of orange in the midst of Dutch joy.

It was a famous 38-run victory over World Cup contenders South Africa that sparked chaotic celebrations from the Netherlands underdogs as Logan van Beek took the winning wicket.

The eruption was certainly justified: their first win of this year’s tournament, the country’s first win over a Test-playing nation in a 50-over World Cup and just their third win of all time in the competition.

“It is the most iconic and memorable win for Dutch cricket,” their former all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate told BBC Test Match Special in the post-match delirium.

The Netherlands had only ever beaten fellow Associate nations Scotland and Namibia in 50-over World Cups, where 14 teams were involved, so to demolish the previously unbeaten Proteas was a dramatic upset.

The result may not change too much in the long-term standings, with South Africa still holding a…