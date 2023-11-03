Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand bowler Matt Henry dominated out of match with hamstring harm

Matt Henry has taken 11 wickets in seven matches at an average of 28.63 at the World Cup

New Zealand bowler Matt Henry has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup with a torn hamstring.

Henry was injured during the Blacks Caps’ defeat by South Africa and scans have shown a tear that will keep him out for up to four weeks.

The 31-year-old seamer had taken 11 wickets in seven matches in India.

He will be replaced in the squad by Kyle Jamieson, who was already in India and is available for their crucial match against Pakistan on Saturday.

“We’re gutted for him,” said New Zealand coach Gary Stead.

“Matt has been a crucial part of our one day side for a long time and to see him ruled out as we reach the business end of this tournament is immensely disappointing.”

The 2019 runners-up have suffered a host of injuries throughout the tournament, including captain Kane Williamson, who is recovering from a fractured thumb.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has an Achilles injury, batter Mark Chapman a…