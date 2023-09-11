Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson wins health race and makes squad

Kane Williamson has not played since March, but is in England for New Zealand’s white-ball tour

Kane Williamson has been included in New Zealand’s squad for the Cricket World Cup in India after winning the race to prove his fitness.

The 33-year-old has not played since rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in March.

Williamson’s inclusion means there is no place for Finn Allen.

Trent Boult, 34, who was last year released from a central contract, headlines the fast-bowling attack but Kyle Jamieson and Adam Milne miss out.

Test captain Tim Southee, 34, joins Boult in the bowling ranks and is due to play in a fourth 50-over World Cup, as is Williamson.

Both were involved when India last hosted the tournament in 2011.

New Zealand open their campaign against defending champions England on 5 October in Ahmedabad, having been runners-up at the last two World Cups in 2019 and 2015.

“We haven’t put a date on whether he will be available for that first game or not,” New Zealand…