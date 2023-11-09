Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand cruise previous Sri Lanka and edge nearer to semi-finals

Sri Lanka 171 (46.4 overs): Perera 51 (28); Boult 3-37 New Zealand 172-5 (23.2 overs): Conway 45 (42); Mathews 2-29 New Zealand won by five wickets Scorecard . Table

New Zealand all but sealed a World Cup semi-final spot with an easy five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

Sri Lanka, who were already eliminated, were bowled out for 171, with Black Caps seamer Trent Boult taking 3-36.

In a chaotic start, they slumped to 70-5 in 9.3 overs, with opener Kusal Perera smashing 51 from 28 balls.

New Zealand reached their target in 23.2 overs to give their net run-rate a significant boost and make it unlikely they can be overtaken in fourth.

Pakistan and Afghanistan can still match the Black Caps on 10 points but would need highly improbable margins of victory over England and South Africa respectively to overhaul New Zealand’s superior net run rate.

Sri Lanka could not make the most of a decent pitch after being put into bat, with Perera the only member of the top five to reach double…