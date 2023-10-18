Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand proceed unbeaten run after thrashing Afghanistan

New Zealand 288-6 (50 overs): Phillips 71 (80); Naveen 2-48 Afghanistan 139 (34.4 overs): Rahmat 36 (62); Ferguson 3-19 New Zealand won by 149 runs Scorecard. Table.

New Zealand continued their winning run in the World Cup with a thumping 149-run win over Afghanistan in Chennai.

The Black Caps slipped from 109-1 to 110-4 but were revived by a stand of 144 between Glenn Phillips, who made 71, and captain Tom Latham’s 68.

Both were dismissed by Naveen-ul-Haq in the 48th over before Mark Chapman’s 12-ball 25 propelled New Zealand to 288-9.

The bowlers then completed a clinical performance as Afghanistan were all out for 139 in reply.

Afghanistan were left to rue a sloppy fielding performance that saw them drop five straightforward catches and miss a stumping, with opener Will Young dropped on one before going on to make a half-century.

Latham was dropped twice before reaching his fifty, allowing his side to blitz 62 from the final five overs.

With a competitive score to defend, Trent Boult…