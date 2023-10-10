Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan full report World Cup chase to beat Sri Lanka

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, Hyderabad Sri Lanka 344-9 (50 overs): Mendis 122 (77), Samarawickrama 108 (89); Hassan 4-71 Pakistan 345-4 (48.2 overs): Rizwan 131* (121), Shafique 113 (103); Madushanka 2-59 Pakistan won by six wickets Scorecard ; Group table

Pakistan superbly chased a World Cup record 345 to beat Sri Lanka in the game of the 2023 tournament so far in Hyderabad.

At 37-2 their target seemed a long way off but a superb partnership of 176 off 156 balls between Abdullah Shafique and Muhammad Rizwan laid the platform.

Shafique, who came into the team for Fakhar Zaman, made 113 off 103 balls before being caught at point, but Rizwan and Saud Shakeel then shared 95 for the fourth wicket.

Rizwan received treatment on a back injury, and cramp in his calf, but battled through the pain in heroic style.

The wicketkeeper finished unbeaten on 131 from 121 balls, and overcame the dismissal of Shakeel for 31, to hit the winning run and see his side home alongside Iftikhar Ahmed (22*) with 10…