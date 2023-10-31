Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan race to victory to remove Bangladesh

ICC Men’s World Cup, Kolkata Bangladesh 204 (45.1 overs): Mahmudullah 56 (70), Das 45 (64); Shaheen 3-23, Wasim 3-31 Pakistan 205-3 (32.3 overs): Fakhar 81 (74), Shafique 68 (69); Hasan Miraz 3-60 Pakistan won by seven wickets Scorecard . Table .

Fakhar Zaman scored a rapid 81 as Pakistan raced to a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the World Cup.

Set 205 to win, Fakhar and Abdullah Shafique put on 128 to help Pakistan surge to victory in 32.3 overs.

Shaheen Afridi earlier took his 100th one-day international wicket as he spearheaded a fantastic bowling effort to bowl Bangladesh out for 204.

Bangladesh’s sixth straight loss means they are the first side officially out of semi-final contention.

Tigers captain Shakib Al Hasan opted to bat first at the toss but his side were soon in trouble as Shaheen trapped Tanzid Hasan lbw fifth ball to claim his landmark wicket.

Shaheen struck again in his next over and when Haris Rauf removed Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh were 23-3.

Mahmudullah and Liton Das…