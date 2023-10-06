Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan recuperate to keep away from shock defeat by Netherlands

Pakistan 286 (49 overs): Shakeel 68 (52), Rizwan 68 (75); De Leede 4-62 Netherlands 205 (41 overs): De Leede 67 (68); Rauf 3-43 Pakistan won by 81 runs Scorecard . Table

Pakistan overcame a spirited Netherlands to claim an 81-run win in their World Cup opener at Hyderabad.

Pakistan were bowled out for 286 off 49 overs, with both Saud Shakeel and Muhammad Rizwan scoring 68.

The Netherlands reached 120-2 as they started well in their chase, but stalled after losing four wickets for 38 runs in the middle overs.

All-rounder Bas de Leede took 4-62 and hit 67, but his fine efforts were in vain as his side finished 205 all out.

Pakistan had slipped to 38-3 early on, with captain Babar Azam falling for just five, before Shakheel and Rizwan put on a vital stand of 120.

De Leede struck twice in the 32nd over to drag his side back into contention, before claiming two wickets in two balls in the 44th over to break a partnership of 64 between Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz.

Netherlands opener Vikram…