Cricket World Cup 2023 predictions: James Anderson, Steven Finn & Alex Hartley decide their winners

England won the World Cup in 2019 by the barest of margins

The Cricket World Cup in India gets under way on 5 October when England play New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

BBC Sport asked the Test Match Special team, and selected pundits, how they expect the tournament to pan out – and who will win it.

You can also have your say at the bottom of the page.

England’s all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson: “The semi-finalists will be England, India, Australia and South Africa. I like how South Africa turned it around in their series against Australia. Their batting is strong and they have nice options with the ball. Pakistan will be close, as will New Zealand, but both will miss out.

“I can see England beating India in a tight final.”

Winners: England

BBC cricket correspondent and former England bowler Jonathan Agnew: “England, India and New Zealand will reach the semi-finals. Not many are tipping New Zealand, but they are always so stubborn and successful in these tournaments. They get a good…