Cricket World Cup 2023: Problem to breathe life into ODI format stays

Ultimately, the World Cup ended how it began, with a sense of emptiness inside the biggest cricket stadium on the planet.

On 5 October it was because New Zealand whipping England in the opening match was not a big enough draw to fill the 132,000 seats in Ahmedabad. On Sunday, it was the silence that greeted every Australian boundary, the noise coming from plastic seats snapping back into place as heartbroken India fans headed for the exits.

When this tournament started, HS2 had only just been scrapped, the Rugby World Cup was still in its group stage and Travis Head was at home with a broken hand.

If a 45-day lap of honour around India was meant to culminate with a coronation in the final, then it was the real kings that took the crown. Australia stretched their record with a sixth World Cup success. The best of all time comfortably defeated the best team in the competition.

A six-wicket win over the host nation, completed with seven overs to spare, was one of the greatest…