Cricket World Cup 2023: Rassie van der Dussen & Quinton de Kock star as South Africa thrash New Zealand

ICC Men’s World Cup, Pune South Africa 357-4 (50 overs): Van der Dussen 133 (118), De Kock 114 (116), Miller 53 (30) New Zealand 167 (35.3 overs): Phillips 60 (50); Maharaj 4-46, Jansen 3-31 South Africa won by 190 runs Scorecard . Table

South Africa are on the brink of clinching a World Cup semi-final berth after a 190-run thrashing of New Zealand in Pune.

Rassie van der Dussen made a superb 133 and Quinton de Kock hit his fourth century of the tournament in a 200-run stand as the Proteas posted 357-4.

New Zealand then slumped to 167 all out, with Keshav Maharaj taking 4-46.

Victory returns South Africa to the top of the table while New Zealand drop to fourth after a third straight defeat.

Stand-in New Zealand skipper Tom Latham opted to bowl after winning the toss, allowing South Africa to play to their strengths and put a big total on the board.

Temba Bavuma’s side took the same approach as they have throughout this tournament, starting steadily before accelerating rapidly late in the…