Cricket World Cup 2023: Rob Key’s Take a look at focus cause for England failure in India

Rob Key said he should be blamed “more than anyone” for England’s failure at the World Cup because he prioritised Test matches over the 50-over format.

The defending champions finished seventh out of 10, with their hopes of reaching the semi-finals ended by six defeats in their first seven games.

Key defended captain Jos Buttler and gave coach Matthew Mott his “full backing”, conceding he had not allowed them to prepare with their best team.

“That’s not their fault,” Key said.

“I feel like it’s harsh if I turn around and blame the captain and coach when I hold myself accountable for that.”

England’s managing director spoke at length to the media on Sunday morning, 12 hours after England exited the World Cup with a consolation victory against Pakistan in Kolkata.

While giving a a purposeful defence of Buttler and Mott, Key admitted England had “got a lot wrong” in India, lost their identity and “overthought” tactical decisions.

Since winning the T20 World Cup in November last year, the…