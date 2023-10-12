Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma, Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock lead eye-catching stats

The 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup has already served up plenty of records after two rounds of group games.

As we prepare for the third round of fixtures to begin, here is a look at some of the standout statistics so far.

Batting records

It’s certainly been a World Cup for the batters so far.

After 10 matches, there have been 12 centuries scored. The most at the same stage of any previous tournament was five, which has happened on five occasions.

It is also means there have already been more centuries hit than there were in the entire 1975, 1979, 1983, 1987, 1992 and 1999 editions of the Men’s World Cup.

The most tons in a single World Cup is 38 in 2015. If this year’s rate of 1.2 centuries per match continues, with 48 games in total, this World Cup is on course to feature 58 centuries.

South Africa’s Aiden Makram scored the fastest century in World Cup history when he reached three figures off just 49 balls against Sri Lanka, beating the previous mark by Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien…