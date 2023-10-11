Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma takes India to straightforward win over Afghanistan

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Delhi: Afghanistan 272-8 (50 overs): Hashmatullah 80 (88), Azmatullah 62 (69); Bumrah 4-39 India 273-2 (35.0 overs): Rohit 131 (84), Kohli 55 (56) India won by eight wickets Scorecard . Table

Captain Rohit Sharma’s scintillating century sprinted India to an emphatic eight-wicket World Cup defeat of Afghanistan in Delhi.

Rohit crunched a sparkling 131 from 84 balls before India reached their target of 273 with 15 overs to spare.

Hashmatullah Shahidi made 80 to put Afghanistan on course for a more challenging target, but Jasprit Bumrah’s 4-39 had them end on 272-8.

It is a second defeat in two games for Afghanistan, while India have two wins.

The hosts join New Zealand and Pakistan in having a perfect record after two games and now play their fierce rivals Pakistan in the most anticipated match of the tournament in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Afghanistan stay in Delhi to meet defending champions England on Sunday.

Record-breaking Rohit puts on a show

Rohit was the…