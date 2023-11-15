Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa acknowledge ‘feelings’ of semi-final in opposition to Australia

South Africa beat Australia by 134 runs in the group stage of the World Cup

Venue: Kolkata Date: Thursday, 16 November Time: 08:30 GMT Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

Captain Temba Bavuma says South Africa will acknowledge the “emotions” of their World Cup semi-final against Australia in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The Proteas have lost their four previous semi-finals, including a famous defeat by Australia in 1999.

“I don’t think you can deny or run away with that,” said Bavuma.

“But there’s also been solutions or mechanisms that have been given as to how to deal with that anxiety if you feel that it overwhelms yourself.”

South Africa’s unwanted record in World Cup semis also includes defeat by Australia in 2007, a rain-ruined loss to England in 1992 and a thrilling defeat in 2015, when New Zealand’s Grant Elliott hit a six to seal victory in Auckland.

But it is the…