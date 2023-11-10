Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa beat Afghanistan with Rassie van der Dussen

ICC Men’s World Cup, Ahmedabad Afghanistan 244 (50 overs): Azmatullah 97* (107); Coetzee 4-44, Maharaj 2-25 South Africa 247-5 (47.3 overs): Van der Dussen 76* (95), De Kock 41 (47); Nabi 2-35 South Africa won by five wickets Scorecard . Table .

Rassie van der Dussen hit an unbeaten 76 to take South Africa to a nervy five-wicket win over Afghanistan in their final World Cup group game.

Gerald Coetzee took 4-44 as the Proteas bowled Afghanistan out for 244 after Azmatullah Omarzai made an unbeaten 97 to rescue the innings from 116-6.

South Africa made hard work of the chase but held their nerve to get over the line in the 48th over.

Defeat officially ended Afghanistan’s chances of making the top four.

Jonathan Trott’s side needed to win a highly improbable 438 runs to overhaul New Zealand on net run rate and stay in contention to reach the knockout stages but, after opting to bat first, lost wickets in clusters.

After a steady start, they lost three wickets for four runs to slip from 41-0 to…