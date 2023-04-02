Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa beat Netherlands to ship West Indies into qualifiers

Aiden Markram’s 175 was his first century in one-day interantionals

Second one-day international, Johannesburg South Africa 370-8 (50 overs): Markram 175 (126), Miller 91 (61); Klaassen 2-23 Netherlands 224 (39.1 overs): Musa 61 (69); Magala 5-43 South Africa won by 146 runs Scorecard

South Africa closed in on October’s 50-over World Cup with an empathic 146-run win over the Netherlands – and ensured West Indies went into the qualifiers.

The victory took South Africa into eighth and the final qualification spot in the International Cricket Council’s World Cup Super League table.

Ireland must win all three of their games against Bangladesh between 9-14 May to match South Africa’s 98 points.

Net run-rate would then decide who progresses to the World Cup.

The other side will join two-time World Cup winners West Indies in the qualifiers, which take place in Zimbabwe between 18 June and 9 July.

Sri Lanka, led by former England head coach Chris Silverwood, are already in the qualifiers, alongside…