Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa defy Pakistan to remain on the right track for semis

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, Chennai Pakistan 270 (46.4 overs): Shakeel 52; Shamsi 4-60, Jansen 3-43 South Africa 271-9 (47.2 overs): Markram 91; Shaheen 3-45 South Africa won by one wicket Scorecard . Table

South Africa clung on to beat Pakistan by one wicket in the best game of the World Cup so far.

Chasing 271 in Chennai, the Proteas were in charge while Aiden Markram was at the crease, only for Markram to fall for 91 in a slide from 235-5 to 250-8.

Time was not an issue, but the South African tail was tasked with finding 21 runs against a pumped up Pakistan attack.

Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi edged South Africa closer, only for Ngidi to be athletically held by Haris Rauf in his follow-through with 11 still needed.

Amid incredible tension, Pakistan reviewed an lbw shout against number 11 Tabraiz Shamsi from the final ball of Haris’ spell. The not-out decision was upheld by the narrowest of margins, despite the ball being shown to be hitting leg stump.

With the pacemen bowled out, Pakistan…