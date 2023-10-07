Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa present they’re match contenders in Sri Lanka win

With South Africa, we have been here so many times before.

The cliche needs no repeating. The Proteas relationship with World Cups has brought only pain.

Stopping the frantic Delhi bustle is impossible but, near the centre of the sprawl, the men in green made the cricketing world pause to take notice in their 102-run win over Sri Lanka.

Could this finally be their time?

In coming from 2-0 down to beat Australia in a series before travelling to India they had us wondering.

That five of their batters – Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller – are in the top 15 of the world rankings tells us something, but we all know rankings can be flawed.

This, though, was their statement.

In racking up 428-5, the highest score ever seen at a World Cup, Bavuma’s men have shown they are serious contenders.

Most impressive was how, in an innings that just got better and better, they made posting a record score look straightforward.

After the early loss of Bavuma, De Kock and…