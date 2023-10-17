Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa undergo shock defeat by Netherlands

Netherlands 245-8 (43 overs): Edwards 78* (69); Jansen 2-27 South Africa 207 (42.5 overs): Miller 43 (52); Van Beek 3-60 Netherlands won by 38 runs Scorecard. Table.

South Africa’s unbeaten run in the World Cup was ended by a shock 38-run defeat by the Netherlands in Dharamsala.

In a match reduced to 43 overs a side by rain, the Proteas’ bowling effort unravelled after a dominant start, allowing the Dutch to post 245-8.

Captain Scott Edwards’ unbeaten 78 led a remarkable recovery from 82-5.

In reply, Temba Bavuma’s side slipped from 36-0 to 44-4 and were eventually bundled out for 207 in the last over.

It is the Netherlands’ first win of the tournament, and the first time they have beaten a Test-playing nation at a 50-over World Cup.

While the South African batting effort was disappointing, it was the bowling performance at the end of the Netherlands’ innings that started their demise.

Their discipline slipped as Edwards counter-attacked alongside lower-order batters Roelof van der Merwe,…