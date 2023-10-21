Cricket World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka beat Netherlands for first win

Sadeera Samarawickrama hit an unbeaten 91

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Netherlands 262 (49.4 overs): Engelbrecht 70 (82), Van Beek 59 (75); Madushanka 4-49, Rajitha 4-50 Sri Lanka 263-5 (48.2 overs): Samarawickrama 91* (107), Nissanka 54 (52); Dutt 3-44 Sri Lanka won by five wickets Scorecard . Table

Sri Lanka avoided becoming victims of another Netherlands upset to record their first victory of the 2023 World Cup in Lucknow.

The Dutch, who shocked South Africa on Tuesday, recovered from 91-6 to post 262 all out thanks to 70 from Sybrand Engelbrecht and 59 by Logan van Beek.

Sri Lanka were 52-2 and then 104-3 when Pathum Nissanka fell for 54, only to be steadied by Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka.

Asalanka was bowled for 44 by Aryan Dutt – a third wicket for the off-spinner – with 83 still required, but Samarawickrama remained to manage the chase and end 91 not out.

Despite some curiously slow progress as they neared their target, Sri Lanka completed the win with five wickets…